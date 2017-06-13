Local girl wins barrel racing championship

Kynley Braxton recently won the Alabama Junior Rodeo Association Champion Barrel Racer title.

Kynley competes in Alabama Junior Rodeo Association (AJRA), Alabama Junior High School Rodeo Association (AJHSRA), World Barrel Racing League (WBRL) National Barrel Horses Association (NBHA), Jackpot Barrels Races, and other events that include Barrel Racing and Pole Bending in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

She joined the Alabama Junior Rodeo Association (AJRA) in September 2014. AJRA is for grades K-5 and 6-8 and has something for everyone. Events include Breakaway roping, Barrel Racing, Tie down Roping, Pole Bending, Team Roping, Girls Goat Tying, Bull Riding and Rodeo Queen Contest. AJRA has a series of rodeos with seasons that run from September to June.

June 1-3 in Andalusia at AJRA finals, Kynley was awarded a saddle, 3 buckles and many other awards for AJRA champion barrel racer, 3rd place pole bending, 3rd place all around cowgirl.

Kynley also earned 2017 reserve champion Pole Bender in Alabama Junior High School Rodeo Association (AJHSRA). This qualified her to go to the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo in Lebanon, TN June 18-24.

Kynley feeds, grooms and takes care of her own horses. Horses are time consuming, expensive to maintain and require maintenance and conditioning to continue to compete. Kynley currently has 2 horses she competes on and 2 horses in training and is looking forward to seeing what the future in rodeo and barrel racing is for them.

Kynley just finished 8th grade at Vernon Middle School, and was on the A/B honor roll and the VMS volleyball team. She is the daughter of Scott and Jill Braxton, and granddaughter of Jack and Angia Morris and Virginia Braxton.