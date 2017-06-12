Tiller obit

Evelyn Ann Tiller, age 89, passed from this life Sunday, June 11, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Black, AL, on January 5, 1928 to Charlie C. and Sula “Palmer” Davis.

Evelyn worked as a dental assistant.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Howard B. Tiller, Sr.

Evelyn is survived by her son, Howard Tiller, Jr. and Alice of Chipley; two grandsons: Robert H. Tiller and Michael C. Tiller; four great grandchildren; and many cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at First Baptist Church in Chipley with the Rev. Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, 719 Griffin Road, Chipley, FL 32428.

