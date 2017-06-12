Parker obit

Mrs. Chae Suk Parker, age 61 of Graceville, Florida went home to be with Lord On Sunday June 11, 2017 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 16th, at 11:00 A.M. at the New Easter Missionary Baptist Church on Hope Avenue in Graceville, with Rev. Earnest Parker, Jr. officiating and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.

She is survived locally by her husband Rev. Earnest Parker, Jr. and the church family at New Easter Baptist Church.