Howell obit

Mrs. Murl Bush Howell, age 87, of Bonifay, Florida passed away June 10, 2017 at Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, FL.

She was born September 2, 1929 in Bonifay, Florida to the late John McKinley Bush and Mittie Brackin Bush.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Howell was preceded in death by her husband, William Shouppe Howell, Sr. and two brothers, Earl Bush and Jack Bush.

Mrs. Howell is survived by her two children, William S. ‘Bill’ Howell, Jr. and wife Tracy of Santa Rosa Beach, FL and Michelle Robinson and husband Craig of Gulf Breeze, FL; a sister, Betty Jo Fields and husband Glen of Conyers, GA; five grandchildren, William Troy Howell and wife Tara, Christy Michelle Howell and husband Greer Pair, Lauren Howell Markham and husband Michael, Tyler Craig Robinson, Alexander Howell Robinson and wife Jennifer Harley-Robinson; eight great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Maddox, Oliver, Colby, Ava, Brennan Kate, Juniper, Rowan; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 12, 2017, at Bonifay First United Methodist Church with Rev. Charles Fail and Rev. Jean Tippit officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.