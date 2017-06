The Joey Hagan Memorial Fish Fry will be held at Salem Free Will Baptist Church in Cottondale on Friday, June 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

You can get your choice of fish or grilled chicken, grits, coleslaw, baked beans, corn bread, and a dessert. Drink included.

Dine in or carry out.

Donations only … all proceeds go to a needy family in the community.