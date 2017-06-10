Simmons obit

Bobby Gene Simmons, 66, of Marianna passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Bobby was born in Talladega, AL on April 29, 1951. He has lived in Marianna 31 years and ran his own business, Simmons Service. He loved spending time with family and friends. Bobby was a diehard Nascar fan and was a member of the Moose Lodge 1026.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Johnson; stepfather, James Johnson; brother, David Johnson and father, James Johnson.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 41 years, Wanda Simmons; six children, Bobby Gene Simmons, Jr., April Nora Sims, Cheryl Stafford, Linda Solis, John Wallace and William Wallace; brother, John B. Simmons; two sisters, Virginia Williams and Louis Warren; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Flowers will be accepted or those wishing may make a memorial contribution to the charity of choice.