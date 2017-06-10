by Eleanor Dietrich

This pale lavender wildflower (Lygodesmia aphylla) blooms at the end of slender and almost leafless stems around two feet tall that wave in the slightest of breezes. It is a composite in the aster family, but unlike many composites, it does not have disk flowers, only ray flowers that are about an inch long. If you look closely at this flower, you will see that center of the flower has long showy white pistils that are encased in purple and white stamens. In our area, this flower grows in dry, sandy areas from April through July.