Morris obit

Shirley O’Connor Morris, 72, of Marianna died June 8, 2017 at Bay Medical Center.

Shirley was an avid yard saler and treasure collector. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family and raising children even if not her own. She was beloved by everyone she encountered.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Jerry Morris of Marianna; sister, Susan Thatcher from Ticonderoga, NY; four sons, Donald O’Connor and wife, Sheree of Naylor, GA, Andrew O’Connor and wife, Debra of Marianna, Ricky O’Connor and wife, Gina of Valdosta, GA and Lucas Morris of Marianna; three daughters, Amy Lipford and husband, James, Sherry O’Connor and husband, Joseph Andrews, Katie O’Connor and her spouse, Zach Hunter; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and great friends. She leaves behind a living legacy.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Rev. LaVon Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.