Locke obit

Lucille F. Locke, age 98, passed from this life Thursday, June 08, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

She was born in Chipley, FL on August 8, 1918 to Charlie and Julia (Atwell) Hicks. Lucille had been retired for 17 years from Washington County Counsel on Aging. She was a life-long resident of Washington County and a member of Oakie Ridge Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee Locke; one brother; and seven sisters.

Lucille is survived by her six children: Lemuel Locke of Chipley, Leonard Locke of Winter Haven, Clide Locke of Marianna, David Locke of Chipley, Mary Lou Locke of Chipley, and Butch Locke of Chipley; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, June 10, 2017 at New Orange Baptist Church with Rev. Ernie Gray and Rev. Gloria Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00P.M., Friday, June 9, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel.

