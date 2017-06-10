Barber obit

Barbara Taylor Barber, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Cottondale, Florida, on June 9, 2017.

Barbara was born at her home in Malone, Florida, on September 25, 1941, to the late Dalton and Frances Davis Taylor. She graduated from Malone High School and worked for many years at Malone School and later at Farmer’s Bank of Malone. Barbara met Wallace Barber on a New Year’s Eve blind date, after which they began a whirlwind courtship and were married at Malone Methodist Church on March 24, 1984. They were blessed with many happy and active years together. She and Wallace loved the people of Cottondale Baptist Church where they became members together. They treasured the many church trips with “The Beekeepers” on the church bus with Wally Sapp driving and planning all the fun along the way. These wonderful church friends, as well as many lifelong friends, were the hands and feet of Christ during her recent illness.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved son, Shane Gardner.

Surviving Barbara are her husband, Wallace Barber; children, Melinda Barber of Cottondale, Ray Barber of Arlington, Texas; sister, Dianne and her husband Jack Oswald of Marianna; brother-in-law, Glenn Barber of Marianna. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brittany Gardner McCroan and husband Justin, of Port St. Joe, Brandon Gardner and Lauren Martin of Marianna; daughter-in-law, DeeDee Gardner Martin and husband Carlan, of Marianna; nephews, Chris Oswald, Joe Oswald and Jay Barber. Barbara also leaves behind many loved Taylor and Davis family members.

The family expresses special thanks to caregivers Mary Quilin and Emerald Coast Hospice.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, at Cottondale First Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Brock officiating. Private Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017, at the church.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 4374 Lafayette St. Marianna, FL 32446 or Cottondale First Baptist Church, 3172 Main St. Cottondale, FL 32431.