Stewart obit

Mrs. Carolyn Ramona Stewart, age 58, of Bonifay, Florida passed away June 5, 2017 at her home.

She was born March 12, 1959 in Bartow, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jake Lloyd and her mother, Pat Norris.

Mrs. Stewart is survived by her husband, Alonzo Francis Stewart of Westville, FL; one son, Shaun Thomason and Jodie Hopper of Mexico Beach, FL; one daughter, Brandy Lee Pyne and Robby Pyne of Bonifay, FL; five grandchildren, Anastasia Thomason, Alexandria Thomason, Sierra Gery, Evan Gery and Jamireyah Smith; one brother, Doyle Norris of Panama City Beach, FL; one sister, Debbie Ford of Port St. Joe, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.