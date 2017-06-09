News from Chipola

CHIPOLA’S HELLO DOLLY RECEIVES EXCELLENT RATING

The recent Chipola College Theatre production of the musical Hello Dolly received an Excellent rating from the Florida College System Activities Association. The show marked Chipola Director Charles Sirmon’s 50th production at the college.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER EMT, PARAMEDIC AND CNA CLASSES

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Fall 2017 semester which begins in August.

Applications may be printed from the Health Sciences page at www.chipola.edu Applicants for EMT and Paramedic are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying.

An orientation for EMT and Paramedic students will be held for all students, Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.

The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class begins Aug. 21, with an application deadline of Aug. 3. The EMT program consists of 300 clock hours and will be 16 weeks in length. EMT classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

The Paramedic Program is 3 semesters. Day classes are designed to accommodate students by providing a flexible A & B schedule. Day classes meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class begins Aug. 21 with an application deadline of Aug. 3. CNA classes run for 10 weeks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Jennifer Ham at 850-718-2316 or email hamj@chipola.edu.

FIREFIGHTER COURSES SET AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer Firefighting I and Firefighting II day classes beginning in Aug. 2017. Orientation is set for Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

Firefighter I runs Sept. 12 through Oct. 26 and meets Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a total of 206 hours. Cost is $670.

Firefighter II will run Oct 31 through Dec. 14, and meets Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a total of 192 hours. Cost is $633.

Pre-requisite for both courses is First Responder (EMT or higher certification). A daytime First Responder class will meet Aug. 28 through Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $130.

For information, contact Brian Eddins at (850) 718-2483, (850) 596-4157, e-maileddinsb@chipola.edu or visit www.chipola.edu.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CLASSES NOW FORMING AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering day and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes.

Day classes begin July 11 and will meet from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Evening classes start July 17 and will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). The test is offered at the Chipola Public Service Building Tuesdays at 8:00 a.m. Cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screening. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now. If interested, contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.

CHIPOLA SUMMER II REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Chipola College will hold registration for Summer Session II, Thursday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes begin June 26 with late registration through noon on June 27.

Application deadline for the Fall Semester is Aug. 3. Financial Aid deadline for the Fall Semester is July 26. New students who have been cleared for admission for the Fall Term by June 30 may register for Fall classes July 10-Aug. 10. New students who register during July will be required to attend orientation classes July 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24. Day and evening orientation classes will be offered.

Applications for Admission are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Service Building or online at www.chipola.edu

Chipola offers the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree, Workforce Development programs and 9 Bachelor’s degrees.

For information, call 850-718-2211 or visit www.chipola.edu.

SUMMER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer programs for children of all ages this summer.

The Chipola College Pool is open for Summer, and will offer various Swimming lessonsfor all ages. The pool is open Monday through Thursday, from 11 to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

Group swim lessons for ages four and up will meet during two sessions: Session 1: June 12-22 with a registration deadline of June 6; Session 2: July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 will meet at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods. Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. For information, call 718-2473 or 718-2440 or visit www.chipola.edu.

Chipola Baseball Coach Jeff Johnson will offer camps for area youth. A Skills Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 12-13. Cost is $100. Camp instruction will come from Chipola coaching staff and players. Youngsters will learn the finer points of various skills of the game through expert coaching drills. All baseball camps meet from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chipola Lady Indians Basketball Coach Greg Franklin will host a Mini Indians Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades K-8, June 12-15, 12:30-4:00 p.m. and June 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $50. Contact coach Greg Franklin at (850) 718-2234.

Visit www.chipolaathletics.com to register.

The Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp is scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts. A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their big performance at the culmination of the camp. Proceeds will benefit Take Stock in Children. Contact Angie White at (850) 718-2428 email whitea@chipola.edu.