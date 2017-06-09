FDOT to host meeting

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a second public information meeting for the State Road (S.R.) 388 from S.R. 79 to east of Burnt Mill Creek improvement projects. The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CDT at the Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach.

The intent of these projects is to widen just over six miles of State Road (S.R.) 388 from two to four lanes with a twelve foot shared-use path on the south and construct drainage improvements. Approximately four miles of Segment 5, from S.R. 79 to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, unique features include a multi-lane roundabout at the entrance to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, building a four-lane bridge over Crooked Creek with a dedicated wildlife crossing under the bridge, and an improved signalized intersection at S.R. 79. Segment 5 is funded for right-of-way acquisition and construction. Bids for construction will be received spring 2018. Two miles of Segment 6, from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport to east of Burnt Mill Creek, unique features include removal of existing causeway and building a four-lane bridge over Burnt Mill Creek with a dedicated wildlife crossing under the bridge. Segment 6 is not funded for right-of-way or construction in the current FDOT Five-Year Work Program.

There will be no formal presentation; however, maps, drawings, and other information will be on display and FDOT representatives available to explain proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments. Additional project information will also be available atwww.nwflroads.com.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Jon McClain, P.E., FDOT Project Manager, at (850) 415-9020 or via email atjmcclain@hntb.com at least seven days prior to the meeting.