Chipley woman with warrant leads to additional drug charges

On June 5, at approximately 10:15 pm, a Washington County deputy observed a vehicle traveling south on S.R. 77 near Knotch Pond Lane. Upon conducting a traffic stop for speeding, the deputy learned that the passenger initially provided a false name. The identity of the passenger was later confirmed as 40 year old Margrett McLaughlin of Chipley.

Upon further investigation, the deputy was able to confirm McLaughlin had an outstanding violation of probation warrant out of Washington County.

Prior to transporting McLaughlin to the Washington County Jail for booking and again upon arrival, McLaughlin repeatedly denied possession of any items that would be considered contraband. During a thorough search by a WCSO Corrections Corporal, it was revealed that McLaughlin was in possession of a pack of cigarettes, a lighter, a baggie containing methamphetamine, and a glass pipe that is commonly used for smoking methamphetamines.

At this time, McLaughlin has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. She is currently being held without bond for violation of probation.

