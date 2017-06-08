Moshenek obit

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Judith Blair Kramer Moshenek, “Twink” as friends and family called her, Gigi to her grandkids. She passed peacefully in the presence of family and friends at Doctor’s Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, June 2, 2017, Friday evening.

Those who knew Twink appreciated her friendship, her wit, her fierce intelligence and her many talents. She was blessed with an angelic soprano singing voice, one that she raised often while accompanying her mother Althea, and brother Michael. Judith was a devoted Christian who attended Bible College and rededicated herself to God in recent years, she very much enjoyed gospel music especially. She was a versatile musician, who played both guitar and piano. She will be remembered as a writer who wrote expressive and beautiful poetry, as an artist and jewelry maker, and as a top notch fisherman.

Judith found time between work and family to join the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was an avid ham radio hobbyist. Twink’s international travels with the guard took her to places she was excited to experience, such as Japan, Saipan, and Gaum. Judith loved to travel domestically too, her favorite sights were Maine, California, Oregon, and Yellowstone National Park.

Twink was preceded in death by her father, at a young age, Navy pilot Lee Moshenek, and her very dear step-father who raised her, Edwin I. Kramer of Little Torch Key, FL. She is also preceded in death by her mother Althea E. Kramer of Lafayette, LA, and her brother Michael Kramer of same.

Twink is survived by her daughter Lori Hibbs, son in law William, grandsons Michael, William Jr, and Alexander of PA. She is also survived by her youngest brother Aron Kramer, and sister in law Tammy, of Katy Texas, who were present with her when she passed. Twink is survived by her sister Susan, aunt Jackie, and cousin Scott of FL. She is survived by her sister, and special friend, Rene Hudleston of CA.

She leaves behind beloved family, niece Sally Rae Halladay, niece Kristin Kramer, nephew Shane Kramer, nephew Austin Kramer, great nephews Edward, & Ryan, great nieces Naomi, and Grace. Judith is survived by several Moshenek cousins in the United States and Ecuador. Twink leaves behind many friends, some as close as family, including Joann Royalty of Bonifay, who shared a 45 year long friendship with her. She will be missed greatly by her special friend, and “partner in crime”, Becky Harris of FL.

Arrangements are being handled by Peel Funeral Home in Bonifay. Some of Twink’s ashes will be spread in San Francisco by her father’s memorial at the military park, by her maternal grandparents in FL, and the rest interred at Pine Grove Cemetery in South Sterling, PA where she requested she be laid to rest.