William Albert Long, 93, of Marianna died Monday, June 5, 2017 in South Florida.

A native and life long resident of Jackson County, Mr. long was a heavy equipment operator along with several other occupations but primarily farmed his whole life.

He was preceded in death by his son, Phillipe Long; parents, Thomas and Martha Mayo Long; sister, Ruth.

Survivors include his sister, Lillie Mae McAllister, several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be at 3 pm Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Pilgrim Rest Assembly of God Church with Rev. Ellis Vickery officiating. Interment will follow in Vickery Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 pm until funeral time at Pilgrim Rest Assembly of God Church.