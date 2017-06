Summer BreakSpot provides free nutritious meals to kids and teens 18 and under during summer break.

Monday – Friday

Lunch: 12 – 1 p.m.

Dinner: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Ciara Woods at Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries, 739 7th Street, Chipley, 850-630-0383.