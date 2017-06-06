Put safety at the top of your travel checklist

~ DHSMV launches Safe Summer Travel Campaign ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) has launched its Safe Summer Travel Campaign, reminding motorists put safety at the top of their travel checklist this summer. With more residents and visitors on Florida’s roadways, the DHSMV and its Division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Children and Families, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Florida Sheriffs Association and AAA – The Auto Club Group to help ensure all travelers Arrive Alive.

Florida law requires that all drivers, all front seat passengers and all passengers under the age of 18 buckle up. In 2016, 42 percent of those who were killed in crashes in vehicles where seatbelt use is required chose not to wear their seatbelts. Every time you get into a vehicle, no matter where you are sitting, buckle up.

In 2016, 4,309 tire-related crashes occurred in Florida, resulting in 1,424 injuries and 57 fatalities. As a vehicle’s first line of defense, tires should be routinely inspected and maintained.

The public is encouraged to report aggressive or impaired drivers by dialing *FHP (*347) and check traffic conditions before departing for their trip. For more information, real time traffic conditions and additional travel information, visit: www.flhsmv.gov/summertravel.