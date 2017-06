An historical mural unveiling program will be held for the Ponce de Leon Tigers’ 1950-1985 baseball teams on June 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will be held at Douglass Crossroads Park, 2046 Douglass Crossroads, DeFuniak Springs.

The event is free to the public. If you ever attended a Sunday game, come out and give your support, and help fill up the park like in the old days.