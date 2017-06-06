FHP focuses on cargo securement

~ Education and enforcement aimed at reducing cargo-related crashes ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will focus their education and enforcement efforts on ensuring commercial motor vehicles and passenger vehicles properly secure all cargo when traveling on Florida’s roadways. Shifting or falling cargo, such as building materials, ladders and similar property, creates dangerous conditions on the roadway and places motorists’ lives at risk. Through proactive education and enforcement, the FHP hopes to reduce crashes caused from cargo shifting within a vehicle or falling from a vehicle.

To secure the cargo in your vehicle or trailer, you should:

Tie the cargo and other loose items being transported down with a securement device such as rope or straps that have adequate strength to secure the item;

Ensure securement devices prevent longitudinal, lateral and vertical movement;

Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting;

Make sure to never overload a vehicle or trailer; and

Routinely double check to ensure cargo has not vibrated loose from securing devices throughout the trip.