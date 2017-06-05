Strickland obit

Tony L. Strickland, age 57 of Cottondale, passed from this life on June 1, 2017.

Tony was born on May 10, 1960 in Marianna, Florida to U.D. and Carolyn (Jones) Strickland. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and worked as a Maintenance Man.

He was preceded in death by his parents: U.D. and Carolyn Strickland.

He is survived by his wife: Brenda Strickland; three brothers: Lonnie Strickland of Alford, Florida, Jimmy Strickland of Cottonwood, Alabama, Brett Strickland of Gainesville, Florida; sister: Ruby Brooks of Alford, Florida; close friend: Allen E. Ward of Cottondale, Florida.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.