Pettis obit

Mary Magdalene Pettis, 86, of Bonifay, Florida, went to her heavenly home to meet Jesus on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at her home.

She was born on October 27, 1930 in Bonifay, Florida, to the late Alonzo Polk Weeks, Sr., and the late Mary Magdalene Kirkland Weeks. Mrs. Pettis had been a devoted wife and homemaker for years, an excellent seamstress, and also a very talented artist. She had business cards which read, “CWMG: Certified Wife, Mother, and Grandmother”. Later in life she worked at the Holmes County Health Department, and the office of Dr. Herbert Brooks. She always enjoyed fishing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Eules Pettis; son: Eules Alan Pettis; two brothers: Alonzo Polk Weeks Jr. and John Wesley Weeks; three sisters: Etha Mae Weeks Owen, Grace Weeks Miller, Lorraine Weeks Gouaux.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Mary Elizabeth Pettis, Allison Wegmann Church (Dominic), and AnnaBay Wegmann Pettis, all of Panama City, Florida; Angela Lee Pettis and Bryce Thornton Pettis of Bonifay, Florida; Nickson Everett Pettis of Lake City, Florida. She is also survived by her devoted caretaker, Debra Dinkins.

Graveside funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at St. John’s Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida is directing.

St. John’s Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery is located at 975 St. Johns Road, Bonifay, Florida 32425.