Largeflower milkweed

by Eleanor Dietrich, Florida Wildflower Foundation

As its common name suggests, this milkweed in our area (Asclepias connivens) has the largest flowers of any other milkweed growing here. Individual flowers can be almost an inch wide, and grow in groups of three to six flowers at the end of the branches. The green petals curve backwards and the center part of the flower (called the crown) has five hoods that curve inward, sometimes almost covering the anthers and stigma of the blossom. This is one of five milkweeds here that are green in color, but it is distinctive. It grows in open damp areas like the savannas in the Apalachicola National Forest, typically blooming from May through July.