Chipola Baseball wins the World Series

National champs party as the team arrives back in Marianna today, Monday, June 5th at 1:30 pm at the baseball complex.
Awards
- Infield award winners: Jose Caballero, Reynaldo Rivera
- Outfield award winners: Jacob Silverstein
- Catcher award: Max Guzman
- Pitching awards: Junior Harding
- Outstanding Defensive Award: Trey Dawson
- Outstanding Pitcher Award: Evan Steele
- MVP: Jose Caballero
- Coach of the Year: Jeff Johnson
Congratulations to the players and entire coaching staff for a GREAT YEAR!