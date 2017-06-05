Chipola Baseball wins the World Series

National champs party as the team arrives back in Marianna today, Monday, June 5th at 1:30 pm at the baseball complex.

Awards

Infield award winners: Jose Caballero, Reynaldo Rivera

Outfield award winners: Jacob Silverstein

Catcher award: Max Guzman

Pitching awards: Junior Harding

Outstanding Defensive Award: Trey Dawson

Outstanding Pitcher Award: Evan Steele

MVP: Jose Caballero

Coach of the Year: Jeff Johnson

Congratulations to the players and entire coaching staff for a GREAT YEAR!