Chipola Baseball wins the World Series

National champs party as the team arrives back in Marianna today, Monday, June 5th at 1:30 pm at the baseball complex.

Chipola Baseball

Awards

  • Infield award winners: Jose Caballero, Reynaldo Rivera
  • Outfield award winners: Jacob Silverstein
  • Catcher award: Max Guzman
  • Pitching awards: Junior Harding
  • Outstanding Defensive Award: Trey Dawson
  • Outstanding Pitcher Award: Evan Steele
  • MVP: Jose Caballero
  • Coach of the Year: Jeff Johnson

Congratulations to the players and entire coaching staff for a GREAT YEAR!

