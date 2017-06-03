News from WCCOA

A representative from Captel Captioned Telephone Services will be at Ebro City Hall on Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m. to provide free hearing screenings.

A representative from Region’s Bank will be at Washington County Council on Aging on Tuesday, June 13, at 11:30 to provide education on the dangers of identity theft and to explain ways in which it can be prevented.

Washington County Council on Aging will have representatives from Hearing Life to educate seniors on the importance of hearing as it relates to your health. For more information, please contact Andrea at 638-6216.