Holman obit

Rev. William Edward Holman, 83 of Chipley, FL passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at his residence.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Marvin Chapel Cemetery with Revs. Dale Worley and Ernie Gray officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Bro. Holman was born in Houston County, AL on July 26, 1933 to the late Sidney and Verna McCall Holman. A U.S. Army Veteran, Bro. Holman was an ordained minister retiring from Sunny Hill Chapel. Over the years he served as pastor in several churches in our area. Bro. Holman also worked for a number of years with West Florida Electric Cooperative. He was presently a member and trustee of the Graceville Community Church.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Effie, two sons Ronnie, Greg, brothers and sister Louie, Henry, Johnny, Junior and Alice.

Survived by his children Eddy Holman and wife Mary; Reba Holman; four grandchildren Amanda Holman, Christon Patrick, Christopher Ackerman, Zachary Griffin; two great grandchildren Montana and Haley, a host of nieces and nephews.