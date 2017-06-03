Dunn applauds Governor Scott’s signing of Triumph Legislation

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in support of Governor Scott’s signing of the Gulf Coast Economic Corridor Act:

“This is an historic day for Northwest Florida. With the Governor’s signature, the Triumph bill releases hundreds of millions in settlement money for sorely needed economic development projects. This much-needed infusion of resources will allow the Second District to rebuild the economy through increased tourism, workforce development, infrastructure, and education. We are grateful to the Governor and the legislative leaders who have worked so hard to bring us to this day, including Senator Gainer and Representative Trumbull. This is a huge victory for Northwest Florida.”