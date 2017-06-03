Chipley man back behind bars

Chipley man is back behind bars after being arrested just weeks prior on unrelated drug charges.

In April, as part of large “dealer round up” conducted by Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan “Red” Everett, 32, of Nearing Hills Circle, was arrested and charged for the sell of methamphetamine. Everett posted a $20,000 bond days after his arrest.

On June 1, at 2:30am, a Washington County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kirkland Road after noticing faulty equipment on a utility trailer being pulled behind a red Chevrolet truck. When approaching the driver, identified as Johnathan Everett, the deputy immediately became concerned he may be operating the vehicle under the influence. Everett, mumbling unidentifiable words while avoiding eye contact, had uncoordinated movements while attempting to provide his identification and registration of the vehicle. After first hesitating to step out of the vehicle as requested by the deputy, Everett complied and then secured his vehicle by rolling the window up before repeatedly locking the doors.

Due to Everett’s suspicious behaviors and refusal to consent to a search, the deputy, assisted by a Washington County K-9 unit, initiated a perimeter search of the vehicle which resulted in the K-9 alerting to the presence of narcotics. Everett repeatedly refused to unlock his vehicle, only complying with the deputies’ requests after being placed under arrest for obstruction without violence for hindering an investigation.

During a search of the inside of the vehicle a homemade pouch was located under the dashboard. Inside the pouch was a glass pipe with a crystallized substance which appeared to be methamphetamines.

Upon questioning, Everett simply responded to the findings with, “I forgot that was even there.”

Everett was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on the charges of obstruction without violence, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Colby Peel has ordered a revocation of release on the previous charge of methamphetamine sell and Everett is now being held without bond.

“We are absolutely unwavering in remaining diligent in the eradication of drugs from Washington County,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “I have to also thank our judges as well as our Assistant State Attorney, Shalla Jefcoat, for assisting our office in every way possible. We are all working hard to ensure that we achieve this goal.”

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.