Get prepared this hurricane season

~ Floridians are urged to register or update their emergency contacts ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the 2017 hurricane season begins, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) urges every citizen to be prepared for potential emergencies by making a disaster preparedness plan that includes registering or updating their Emergency Contact Information (ECI).

Residents with a valid driver license or identification card may enter up to two emergency contacts into the department’s secure ECI database. ECI can only be accessed by law enforcement and only during emergencies such as a hurricane or crash. Citizens can register or update their ECI free of charge on the DHSMV website and in local driver license and tax collector offices to ensure their designated family or friends will be contacted in the event of an emergency.

DHSMV urges Floridians to stay informed throughout the hurricane season and monitor changing weather conditions. As citizens make disaster preparedness plans, they are encouraged to visit the DHSMV website for safe driving tips during inclement weather and hurricane evacuation information. Also, visit FloridaDisaster.org for more information on evacuation routes and disaster preparedness.