Cunningham obit

Mattie Lee Cunningham, 65 of Boston, MA and a native of Chipley, FL, went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2017.

She was born on January 21, 1952 to the late Mr. Leotha and Mrs. Mattie Mae Floyd in Yalaha, Florida. She was a member of the Orange Hill Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida and although she moved to Boston, she continued living, walking, and learning in faith.

She will forever be cherished through memories and lives she has touched. Mattie will continue to live on in spirit.

She is survived by Alphonso Cunningham and their children: Ama, Kowmarcus, Hakim and Yarisha. In addition, she leaves her grandchildren, great-grands, and a multitude of family and friends who she was blessed to have a part of her life.

Graveside Services will be held 2 P.M. CST, Sunday, June 4, 2017 from the cemetery of the Orange Hill Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Thomas Smith, officiating. Public Viewing will begin on Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 12 Noon until 9 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. Cunningham will lie in repose at the cemetery 1hr. prior to services with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.