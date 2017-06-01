Mozley obit

Kimberly Blackburn Mozley, 53, of Cottondale died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at home surrounded by her family.

Kim was a lifelong resident of Jackson County, where she was employed with the Marianna U S Postal Service, and enjoyed getting to see those she considered friends each day. She was known as a kind spirit with a ready smile and a genuine love of the outdoors that include gardening.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Blackburn; her hero and grandmother, Florene Hayslip Wise.

Survivors include her two children, son, Lawson Mozley; daughter, Denea Stephens and husband Wesley; her mother, Serena Wise Lee; her granddaughter, Allie; a brother, Lin Blackburn and aunts, Cyndi Parr and Shirley Collins.

A service of remembrance will be at 6 pm Friday, June 2, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Flavias Pittman officiating.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice for their support during Kim’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Emerald Coast Hospice in memory of Kim and her long battle with cancer.