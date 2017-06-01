FHP hosts local career fair

In an effort to fill vacant positions Florida Highway Patrol is planning to hold recruitment screenings in Pensacola and Panama City. The Career Fair will assist potential applicants in processing and screening for the application process. They plan on targeting individuals who meet the minimum qualifications set by the FHP. This initiative is for local open positions in Pensacola and Panama City as well as other locations in the state.

The minimum qualifications are:

United States citizen

High school graduate or equivalent

Minimum of 19 years old at time of application (no maximum age restriction)

Valid driver’s license and one of the following: one year of law enforcement experience (sworn or non-sworn); two years of public contact experience; two years of active continuous U.S. military service with an honorable discharge; completed 30 semester or 45-quarter hours of college credit from an accredited college or university

Locations and dates of recruitment events:

June 8, 3 to 7 p.m., FHP Pensacola Station, 150 Stumpfield Road, Pensacola

June 9, 3 to 7 p.m., FHP Panama City Station, 6030 C.R. 2321, Panama City