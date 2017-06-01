Dunn’s statement on Paris Climate Accord

Accord a “Bad Deal” for Americans, President Trump Putting America First, Congressman Says

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in support of President Trump withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord:

“The Paris agreement breaks faith with the Americans we were elected to represent. The pact demanded that America meet stricter emissions standards than it did for China, Russia or India. It also compelled American taxpayers to fork over billions of dollars to other countries in a wealth redistribution scheme.‎ With rising energy prices, American workers would be forced to compete against foreign countries with one hand tied behind their backs, and it would cost our economy $2.5 trillion and 400,000 jobs by 2035. President Trump is right to walk away from a bad deal and put America first.”