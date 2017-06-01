Drug arrest made after woman mistakenly flags down deputy instead of friend.

While patrolling the Carter Circle area late Tuesday night, a Washington County deputy encountered a woman standing on the side of the road. The woman, later identified as LisaMay Anderson,43, made attempts to stop the deputy by waving him down. Deputy Landon Fries, concerned there may be an emergency, stopped to make contact with Anderson who then stated that she was a resident of Carter Circle and had mistakenly stopped the deputy while waiting for a friend to bring her a cigarette.

The deputy immediately noticed behaviors that are indicative of being under the influence of a narcotic and asked for Anderson’s consent to search her belongings. Upon complying with the request, Anderson was found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and a small container of a crystallized substance, which

appeared to be methamphetamine.

After first attempting to hide the container behind her back, Anderson fled from the deputy for a few short feet before being caught and placed under arrest. Anderson was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest without violence.

The crystallized substance field tested positive for Methamphetamine.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.