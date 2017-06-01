Chipola College news

MARINE CORPS PLC MEETING SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a monthly meeting with the U.S. Marine Corps at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 13, in Building O, Room 118, on the Chipola campus.

All students are invited to learn how they can work to participate in paid internships and earn a commission as a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps after graduation through the Marine PLC (Platoon Leaders Course) program.

In addition to scholarships and/or stipends, PLC students would have the opportunity to participate in leadership, physical fitness events, and team-building activities.

For more information about Marine Corps PLC at Chipola, contact Dr. David Bouvin at 718-2380 or email bouvind@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA DEAN ATTENDS CHANCELLOR’S LEADERSHIP SEMINAR

Dr. David Bouvin, Dean of the Chipola College School of Business & Technology, recently attended the Florida College System Chancellor’s Leadership Seminar.

The event frames best practices on college leadership, managing institutional budgets, fund-raising, improving economic opportunities within communities and navigating state processes. A focus throughout the leadership seminar was on improving academic programs, pedagogy, and learning to serve as a resource for students, staff, and faculty.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER EMT, PARAMEDIC AND CNA CLASSES

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Fall 2017 semester which begins in August.

Applications may be printed from the Health Sciences page at www.chipola.edu Applicants for EMT and Paramedic are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying.

An orientation for EMT and Paramedic students will be held for all students, Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.

The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class begins Aug. 21, with an application deadline of Aug. 3. The EMT program consists of 300 clock hours and will be 16 weeks in length. EMT classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

The Paramedic Program is 3 semesters. Day classes are designed to accommodate students by providing a flexible A & B schedule. Day classes meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class begins Aug. 21 with an application deadline of Aug. 3. CNA classes run for 10 weeks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Jennifer Ham at 850-718-2316 or email hamj@chipola.edu.

MARIANNA WOMAN’S CLUB TO OFFER NEW SCHOLARSHIP

MARIANNA—The Marianna Woman’s Club is offering a new Chipola College Scholarship for Fall 2017 with an application deadline of June 8.

The Women Can Change the World Scholarship will fund partial tuition and/or books for an older female student(s) from Jackson County who is returning to the educational arena at Chipola in an effort to secure advancements in a chosen career. Students who have graduated high school within the last five years are not eligible to apply.

This 2017-18 scholarship will be a one-time award available for use for one year. If funds are available for the next year, applicants must reapply to be considered for a future award.

The scholarship student must maintain a 2.0 GPA each semester to continue receipt of the scholarship and must follow standard college requirements. Applicants from Chipola’s bachelor’s degree programs will be considered. The applicant’s high school GPA will be taken into consideration in the selection process.

Applicants must secure a standard Scholarship Application Form from the Chipola Foundation Office or on the college website at www.chipola.edu Completed applications must be mailed to: Marianna Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 734, Marianna, FL 32447 by the application deadline of Thursday, June 8.

SWIMMING LESSONS SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer various Swimming lessons for all ages.

A Parent/Infant Class (ages 3 and under) will meet June 5-8, at 10 a.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

An Adult Class (ages 15 and up) will meet June 5-9, at 7:00 p.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

Group lessons for ages four and up will meet during two sessions: Session 1: June 12-22 with a registration deadline of June 6; Session 2: July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods.

Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee.

The Pool will open for public swimming May 22 with weekend hours beginning June 6. Pool hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Hours are subject to change for events, classes or inclement weather. Daily admission to the pool is $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for ages 13 and up. Family and individual season passes are also available.

For information, call 718-2473 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA SUMMER II REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Chipola College application deadline for Summer Session II is June 1. Registration for Summer II is June 22 and classes begin June 26.

Application deadline for the Fall Semester is Aug. 3. Financial Aid deadline for the Fall Semester is July 26. New students who have been cleared for admission for the Fall Term by June 30 may register for Fall classes July 10-Aug. 10. New students who register during July will be required to attend orientation classes July 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24. Day and evening orientation classes will be offered.

Applications for Admission are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Service Building or online at www.chipola.edu

Chipola offers the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree, Workforce Development programs and 10 Bachelor’s degrees.

For information, call 850-718-2211 or visit www.chipola.edu.

STARS ON STAGE FINE ARTS Camp at Chipola JULY 31 – AUG 4

MARIANNA— Chipola College will offer a camp for students to explore their creative side. Online registration is open for the Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp, scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Friday, Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts.

A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their big performance at the culmination of the camp.

Led by Chipola staff and students, morning rehearsals will focus on singing, acting, dancing and team building. Afternoon workshops will be spent in scenery and costume development. At the end of the week, young actors will present a full-scale musical performance for family and friends, Friday, Aug. 4 at noon.

Tuition for the one-week camp is $200 for the first child and $150 for any additional children (brothers and sisters only) in the same family. Full tuition is due at time of registration. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

Only the first 50 applicants will be accepted as space permits. Applications will be available May 30 on the Chipola website at www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp

Students must bring a sack lunch each day. Concessions will be available for the purchase of drinks and snacks.

Proceeds from the camp will go to fund scholarships for the Take Stock in Children initiative, a non-profit organization in Florida that provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income youth/students. TSIC Chipola offers 2 year scholarships to Chipola, caring volunteer mentors and hope for a better life. Services continue through high school and include their transition into college. For more information about Take Stock in Children visit http://www.chipola.edu/tsic/index.htm.

To register online for the Stars on Stage Camp visit www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp. For more information, contact Angie White at whitea@chipola.edu or Evelyn Ward at warde@chipola.edu.

SUMMER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer programs for children of all ages this summer.

Chipola Baseball Coach Jeff Johnson will offer three camps for area youth. An Advanced Pitching Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 5-6. Cost is $100. An Advanced Hitting Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 7-8. Cost is $100. A Skills Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 12-13. Cost is $100. Camp instruction will come from Chipola coaching staff and players. Youngsters will learn the finer points of various skills of the game through expert coaching drills. A Grand Slam Special rate for all three camps is $250. All baseball camps meet from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chipola Baseball will also offer a Unsigned Baseball Showcase, May 20 at 9:00 a.m., Cost is $100. Players must be in the 2017-20 graduating classes and be uncommitted. For more information, John DiLaura, Assistant Baseball Coach, at (850) 718-2332.

Chipola Lady Indians Basketball Coach Greg Franklin will host a Mini Indians Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades K-8, June 12-15, 12:30-4:00 p.m. & June 16, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Cost is $50. Contact coach Greg Franklin at (850) 718-2234.

Visit www.chipolaathletics.com to register.

