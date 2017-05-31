Zawada obit

Frances Cogburn Zawada passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Tallahassee, Florida.

Frances was born January 28, 1930, in Marianna, FL, to the late W. Adison and Bazzie Swailes Cogburn, and grew up in Kynesville. She was a graduate of Marianna High School, and attended Florida State University. She spent the majority of her life in Tallahassee, raising her two wonderful sons. Frances worked at Sears for many years until her retirement. A gifted seamstress and quilter, she also discovered ballroom dancing after retirement. The lights of her life, however, were her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her mother and father, Mrs. Zawada was predeceased by her brothers, Otis Cogburn, Wesley Cogburn, Charles Cogburn, her sister, Shirley Cogburn, and her beloved son, Richard Zawada.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey A. Zawada, grandchildren, Anne Frances Zawada, Jeffrey A. Zawada, Jr., and Richard Addison Zawada, Jr., and her daughter in law, Cullen Zawada, and her brother, W.A. Cogburn, Jr.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, or the charity of one’s choice.