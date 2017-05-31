Travis Taylor Ham, age 28 of Chipley, passed from this life on May 28, 2017.

Travis was born on November 29, 1988 in Dothan, Alabama, to Robert C. Ham and Mary Harris. He was a graduate of Cottondale High School and worked as a Corrections officer at Northwest Florida Reception Center in Greenhead.

He is survived by his significant other, Kristina Hodges of Chipley, Florida; father, Robert C. Ham and wife Maria of Malone, Florida; mother, Mary Harris of Wausau, Florida; two sons: Jeremiah and Jaran of Chipley, Florida; daughter, Scarlett of Chipley, Florida; paternal grandmother, Frances Baxter of Chipley, Florida; brother, Lance Hutchins of Wausau, Florida; sisters: Amber Register and husband Robert of Graceville, Florida, Alida Ham of Malone, Florida, Carlotta Kornegay and husband Jacob of Marianna, Florida.

A celebration of life will be held 7P.M. Friday, June 2, 2017 at Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-7P.M. at the church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.