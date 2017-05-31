Engagement announcement

Rev. and Mrs. Robert Pletcher are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Holly Carissa Pletcher, to Matthew Alan Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Davis of Collierville, Tennessee.

Carissa is a graduate of Chipley High School in Chipley, Florida. She received a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Mobile. She is employed as a third grade teacher with Shelby County Schools in Memphis, Tennessee.

Matthew graduated from Collierville High School and received his Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Mobile in Marine Science. He completed graduate courses in Education through Union University. He is currently employed at Collegiate School of Memphis.

Carissa and Matthew will be wed on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, Chipley, Florida. A reception will immediately follow at the church. No local invitations are being mailed. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend.