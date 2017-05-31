Duncan obit

Charlie “Jim” Duncan, 93, of Marianna died Monday, May 29, 2017 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Jim was born in Calhoun County on March 8, 1924 to Acey and Maggie Brooks Duncan. He was a former resident of Lynn Haven and had resided in Jackson County for a number of years. Jim was known as a gifted harmonica player.

He was preceded in death by his companion Cornell; his parents, Acey and Maggie Duncan; one brother, Rufus Duncan and three sisters, Cora Brown, Pearlee Suggs and Clara Louise Heath.

Survivors include his sister, Elizabeth Mae Bowles of Ellaville, GA; nieces, Shirley Childree and Sarah Christine Rains (Carl); nephews, Buford Suggs (Linda) all of Lynn Haven and Martell Suggs (JoAnn) of Chipley; several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 1, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Rev. Rhul Edenfield officiating. Interment will follow at Alford City Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until funeral time at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.