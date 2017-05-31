Auburndale woman arrested for possession of illegal narcotics

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Auburndale woman for possession of illegal narcotics.

On May 27, just after midnight, Deputy Andrew Longo observed a 2016 Hyundai make a U-turn in the middle of Highway 90 at Glass Road. After following a short distance behind the subject vehicle, the deputy conducted a traffic stop due to the vehicle traveling over the posted speed limit. During the stop, the driver consented to a search of the vehicle which revealed well over 20 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a large number of clear plastic baggies, and a controlled substance known as alprazolam.

Upon further questioning, Deputy Longo was advised that the suspect was enroute to a location to sell the marijuana.

Aili Luna, 19, of Auburndale, FL was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for the charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance without prescription.

