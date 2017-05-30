Mitchell obit

Charles L. Mitchell, 76, of Graceville, FL went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at his residence.

Home-going service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Damascus Baptist Church with Revs. Brian Taylor and Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in Church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home of Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 30 at Damascus Baptist Church, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to Damascus Baptist Church, 5083 Hwy. 77 Graceville, FL 32440 or Covenant Hospice 4215 Kelson Avenue, Suite E, Marianna, FL 32446.

Born near Clio, Alabama, Mr. Charles was a graduate of Barbour County High School and he was a U.S. Army National Guardsman for a number of years. He worked with Pea River Electrical Cooperative for several years, transferring to West Florida Electric Cooperative in Graceville where he retired as a lineman following 33 years.

An acclaimed Blacksmith, Mr. Charles was very gifted making several hand rails, crosses and many other works not only for his church, but for many in and around the community. He looked out for the less fortunate especially widows and children.

Predeceased by his father Ocie Mitchell, mother Thelma Arnold Mitchell Carmichael, step-father Charlie Carmichael, one brother Larry Mitchell.

Survived by his beloved wife Ann Mitchell, Graceville; two daughters Wendy Mitchell, Dothan, AL, Lori Franklin (Dana), Chipley; two brothers Gerald Mitchell (Betty), Enterprise, AL, Bobby Mitchell (Katy), Ozark, AL; three sisters Jeanette Brundage (Al), Columbus, GA, Dot Carmichael, Dothan, Frances Taylor (Joseph), Ozark, AL; two grandchildren Lana Carol Skipper, Evan Thomas Franklin, several nieces and nephews.