Bruner obit

Betty Jean Toole Bruner, 87, of Cottondale, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Covenant Care Bay Med Center in Panama City, FL.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Revs. Wendell Dinkins and Addis Habbard officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral Home Tuesday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. Betty was born in Cottonwood, AL on August 22, 1929 to the late Adel Toole and Leonia West Toole. A beloved wife and mother, Ms. Betty enjoyed the farm with her husband, cooking for her family and tending to her flowers. She was a long time member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church before becoming a member of Campbellton United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Willie Paul Bruner, two sons Lee Bruner and Mark Bruner.

She is survived by one son Tim Bruner (Vicky), Cottondale; two daughters, Rena McClenny (Derrel), Dothan, AL; Diane Smith (Grady), Graceville; one brother Thomas Toole (Barbara), Graceville; two sisters Janice Brannon (J.W.), Abbeville, AL, Faye Bell (Hiram), Graceville; four grandchildren Terisa Kopp (Robby), Jeremy McClenny (Gentry), Chad McClenny (Cami), Shannon Holton (Brian); eight great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.

“Thank you” to Dot’s Caring Hands and a very “special thank you” to Sharon Eubanks for the love, care and concern shown to our mother and grandmother.