Nance obit

Alma Jean Nance, age 76, passed from this life Sunday, May 28, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Wausau, FL on July 27, 1940 to Martin and Fannie “Hicks” Walker. Alma was Baptist by faith and is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; Huey E. Nance, and one bother; Leonard Finch.

She is survived by her 2 daughters; Beverly Nance Coleman and husband Richard and Belinda Nance Gross and husband Robert, 2 brothers; Lindsey Finch and James Finch, one sister; Dorothy Smith, 8 grandchildren; Hannah, Josie, Luke, Ashley and husband Levi, Kaitlyn, Marly, Tyler, and Lauren, and 11 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 6:00P.M.Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Jean Hagan officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations are to be sent to: Covenant Hospice 4215 Kelson Ave E, Marianna, FL 32446.

Family and friends can sign the online registry at www.brownfh.net.