Hayes obit

Joe Neal Hayes, 93, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

He was born February 16, 1924 in Chipley, FL where he learned to farm. Over the years he became known for his abundant gardens and his ability to fix anything. He was a skilled auto mechanic. Joe was a World War II veteran. He made his home in Harahan, LA where he was married to Evelyn Claudel for 57 years. In 2007 he moved to Hattiesburg, MS to be near family.

He was preceded in death by Evelyn C. Hayes in 2001.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Martha Nell and Michael Jernigan, a granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Clair and Jeff Speed, and 2 great-grandchildren, Olivia Magnolia (Maggie) Speed and Max Anderson Speed.

A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at Blue Lake Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.