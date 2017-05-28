Hilton obit

George D. “Pete” Hilton of Marianna, passed away May 27, 2017 in Jackson Hospital surrounded by his family.

Pete was born January 6, 1931 in Youngstown, Florida to George D. and Omie Blackburn Hilton. He attended Bay County and Marianna High Schools. He was a Navy veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. After his discharge from the Navy, he worked in maintenance at Graham Air Base and on the family farm in Kynesville. He and his wife, Eddie, moved from Kynesville to Cottondale in 1964 where they then owned and operated Hilton’s IGA for over 20 years. He was a member of the Cottondale Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Cottondale City Commission where he was mayor for several terms. He was Cottondale’s City Manager for eight years before his retirement. He was also a member of the Cottondale Kiwanis Club.

Pete was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marianna, and enjoyed the fellowship of the Fisherman’s Sunday School Class. He was ordained as a deacon in 1958. He served his deacon families in Bethlehem Baptist Church in Kynesville, First Baptist Church in Cottondale, and First Baptist Church in Marianna. He served as moderator of the Chipola Baptist Association for four years.

Pete was a member of the American Legion Smith Kelly Post 100 where he served as the Post’s chaplain for several years and was Post commander for two terms.

He was on the Board for the Jackson County Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed helping build and later supervise the building of several homes in Jackson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George D. and Omie Hilton; sisters, Gladys Suggs and husband J.V. and Peggy Hawthorn and husband Joseph; his first grandson, Ryan Hilton Russell; brother-in-law Arnold Lambe; sister-in-law Betty Padgett; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lloyd and Myrtle Padgett.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eddie Padgett Hilton; daughter, Susan Russell and husband Raymond of Blountstown; son, David Hilton and wife Renea of Marianna; grandsons, Kyle Russell and wife Maegan of Blountstown and Marshall Hilton and wife Tiffany of Brewton, AL. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Katie Padgett and Lola Lambe; brother-in-law John Padgett, all of Marianna; and a host of nieces and nephews. He would have met his first great grandchild, Julie Ann Russell in early July.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 30, 2017, beginning at ten o’clock in the morning at the First Baptist Church in Marianna with Rev. Jeff Powell officiating. Private family interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Kynesville.

Viewing will be Monday, May 29, from five until seven o’clock in the evening at James & Sikes Funeral Home in Marianna.