The Chipley High School Class of 2017 graduated on Friday, May 26. Opening remarks were made by Karena Bell, and guests were welcomed by Madison Kincaid. The commencement address was presented by Elizabeth Fleener, Summa Cum Laude’, and Abigail Bridges, Magna Cum Laude’. Graduates were presented by Principal Kyle Newsom, and diplomas by Superintendent Joseph Taylor. Closing remarks were by Sawyer Gage.

Like this: Like Loading...