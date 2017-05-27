Vickers obit

Richard N. Vickers, age 76 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 10, 1941 to the late William Glen Vickers and Mildred Neil in Ocala, FL.

Richard served and retired as a Research Civil Engineer from the United States Air Force. While in service he was awarded and recognized for the following: USAF Bronze Star, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, USAF Outstanding Civil Engineering Company Grade Office Award, Air Force Research Laboratory Leadership Award, Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Legends Award and Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award.

He is preceded in death by one son, Ted Vickers.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Cheryl Darlene (Farley) Vickers of Chipley, FL, children, Carey Darlene Vickers-Gunther and husband Oscar, Richard Neil Vickers Jr., Robert Glen Vickers and wife Christina, Linda Diane Vickers, Lisa Rene’ Vickers, Laurie Ann Vickers, Gary Edward Vickers and wife Shawna, grandchildren, Leah Vickers, Amy Vickers, Kyle Vickers, Kate Gunther, Jack Gunther, Madalene Vickers, two siblings, Glenda Vickers Reynolds and husband Lee and Cynthia Vickers Lucas.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Virgil Carr officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service. Interment will be held at Orange Hill Methodist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

