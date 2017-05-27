LAW ENFORCEMENT TO CRACKDOWN ON DRUNK AND UNSAFE DRIVING

2017 Hands Across the Border–100 Days of Summer Kick-off

Panama City, Fla. – Drunk driving is one of America’s deadliest crimes – in 2016, there were nearly 1,000 alcohol related fatalities across Florida.

This week, law enforcement agencies in Florida and Alabama are once again joining forces for “Hands Across the Border,” an annual traffic safety campaign. Law enforcement officers will crack down on unsafe driving through saturation patrols and checkpoints throughout the summer months.

On Monday, June 6, 2017, officers from the two states will meet and pledge to work together this summer to ensure drivers are maintaining safe speeds, not drinking and driving and always using their safety belts.

The Hands Across the Border event will take place at:

10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017

US-231 Florida Welcome Center

Campbellton, FL

Law enforcement officers from both states will meet at the Alabama Welcome Center at 9:15am and caravan to the Florida Welcome Center as a sign of mutual support in their efforts to reducing DUI crashes and fatalities during the summer months in both States.