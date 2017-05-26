WCSO 2017 Summer Camp

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Summer Camp is right around the corner. Sheriff Crews invites all teens in grades 9th – 12th to join us for an experience they won’t forget.

Our summer camp is provided FREE OF CHARGE to our participants and will allow them to gain skills and knowledge in defense tactics, basic first aid, leadership, law enforcement procedures and more.

Each participating camper has the opportunity to become CPR CERTIFIED. Call to reserve your spot! (850) 638-6115

CAMP DETAILS

LOCATION: Criminal Justice Academy of Florida Panhandle Technical College

DATES: June 5th – June 9th

TIME: 8am – 4pm

“Washington County Sheriff’s Office believes in our youth. The education, skills, and knowledge our youth obtains before venturing out on their own will sculpt them into the citizens they will become,” says Sheriff Crews. “I believe that with programs like these they can experience positive environments and learn the needed skills to be the best that they can be. I look forward to growing this summer camp each year and I am honored to be a part of it.”