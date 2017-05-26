William C. “Dub” Hall, age 82, passed from this life Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Gulf Coast Medical Hospital in Panama City, FL.

He was born in Hartford, AL on May 27, 1934 to Joe Cephus and Mary Spann Hall. Dub served as a gunner mate on the U.S.S. Hickox form 1952-1955. He was a faithful servant to the Lord and a member of Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church for many years.

Dub is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter; Rita Hall, and 10 brothers; Bobby Joe Hall, Billy Hall, Tommy Hall, Wayne Hall, Joe Hall, Jack Hall, Henry Hall, James Hall, Alton Hall, and Arther Hall, 3 sisters; Malsie Hall, Irene Hall Faulk, and Adene Hall Watson.

He is survived by his wife Barbara “Pettis” Hall, 3 sons; Joseph A. Hall, Jerry Hall, and James Hall, 2 daughters; Pamela Connors and Shenea Tilbury, one bother; Robert Hall, 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 3:00P.M., Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church in Vernon, FL with the Rev. Tim Bush officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Family and Friends can sign the online registry at www.brownfh.net.